Image caption Baker was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow last month of nine charges including the rape of each victim

A rapist who carried out a series of sex attacks in the Western Isles has been jailed for 11 years.

Richard Baker, 31, preyed on three women during an eight-year campaign of abuse.

His crimes occurred between 2008 and 2016 at a number of locations, including Tarbert on the Isle of Harris and Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis.

Baker was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow last month of nine charges including rape.

Judge Sean Murphy QC said Baker was guilty of a "very serious and appalling combination of offences".

He added that the attacks had taken a "dreadful toll" on the victims and that Baker had shown no sympathy or remorse.

Baker, now of Muir of Ord, Ross-shire, will also be supervised for a further four years upon his release.

The court was also told that there was "a medium to high risk" of him committing such offences again.