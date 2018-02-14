Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Image caption Pupils and staff at Drakies Primary are going to see The Greatest Showman

An Inverness school praised by Hugh Jackman for using a song from his new film to celebrate diversity has been offered a free trip to see the movie.

A clip of Keala Settle, another of the stars of The Greatest Showman, singing This Is Me was played during an assembly at Drakies Primary School.

Jackman retweeted a video showing the pupils singing along with a message to the children and staff.

Film studio 20th Century Fox has paid for the whole school's cinema trip.

Settle, an American Broadway star, also shared the primary school's tweet last month.

Drakies has a roll of about 230 pupils.

The school has thanked the film studio for the trip to Inverness' Vue Cinema.