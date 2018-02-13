Highlands & Islands

Cromarty Primary to reopen almost week after leak

  • 13 February 2018
A school in the Highlands is to reopen to pupils almost a week after it was shut by a burst pipe.

Cromarty Primary in Cromarty was closed by the leak early on Friday morning.

Staff were praised by Highland Council for their swift action to try and limit the damage caused by water from the burst.

The local authority said the primary would reopen to pupils on Thursday following interim repairs and has apologised for the disruption.

