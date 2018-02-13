Image copyright Facebook Image caption Liam Colgan was celebrating his brother's stag do when he went missing

Dundee United's club captain Willo Flood has urged people to share an online appeal to find an Inverness man missing in Hamburg in Germany.

Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday when he was out on his brother Eamonn's stag do.

Mr Colgan, 29, has been described as a keen Dundee United fan.

In a video on the football club's Twitter and Facebook sites, Flood said: "Liam, if you see this buddy, get in touch."

HELP | United fan Liam Colgan is missing in Hamburg, Germany. Please retweet this message from Club captain Willo Flood to raise awareness as we appeal for his safe return to his family. pic.twitter.com/Qx83Fmwq5G — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 13, 2018

The footballer said the missing man's family had asked for the message to be shared on social media.

Flood said: "This is an appeal to everyone out there to share this video and help bring Liam Colgan home safe."

Police in Hamburg have been making enquiries and searching for Mr Colgan, who is his brother's best man.

The Foreign Office said it was assisting the family.