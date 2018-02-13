Image copyright PA Image caption BiFab operates yards in Fife and the Western Isles

Engineering firm BiFab has notified the Scottish government of the potential for redundancies among its workforce.

The Unite union has warned that 260 workers could lose their jobs at yards operated by the company in Fife and Arnish on Lewis.

BiFab said it was going through a "natural down-manning process" as it approached the end of work on the Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm project.

It has warned this could also mean redundancies among permanent staff.

BiFab has informed workers about potential planned redundancies, but said that no decisions had been taken.

The firm said it had notified the government, public agencies and its workforce because the potential number of redundancies was a figure of more than 20.

The company's work manufacturing components for the Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm at Arnish, near Stornoway, is due to come to an end within weeks.

BiFab employs 30 people at the yard, which is owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The engineering firm also operates yards at Methil and Burntisland in Fife.

'Difficult time'

In a statement, the company said: "BiFab senior management continue to work with Scottish government, Scottish Enterprise and trade union representatives to do everything possible to avoid redundancies within the business.

"However, as we approach the end of the current project, and no further work is currently secured beyond, BiFab are going through a natural down-manning process and as such, through our statutory obligation we issue HR1 forms to notify the government of potential redundancies to permanent staff, where numbers proposed could exceed 20 employees.

"Issuing of the HR1 is part of the collective consultation process to inform staff about potential planned redundancies and not a decision that redundancies will take place."

It added: "This type of action is typical to previous positions we find ourselves in being a project orientated type organisation."

BiFab said it was working to try and secure more work on projects in the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

In November, a rescue package was brokered by the company with its business partners and the Scottish government to ward off an immediate threat of going into administration.