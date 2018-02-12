Muddy marvellous: The Snowman Rally

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The rally was held on forest tracks near Inverness

Motorsport's Snowman Rally was held on Saturday in the Highlands.

Competitors gathered in Inverness before heading off for race stages held on forest tracks close to the city.

This year's event was won by Andrew Gallagher and Jane Nicol.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the weekend's action.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption A large crowd at stage two at Millbuie

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption There were some challenging conditions on the course

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Saturday's event had some sunshine as well as mud

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption A competitor gets a helping hand out of a sticky situation

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Andrew Gallagher and Jane Nicol celebrate their win

