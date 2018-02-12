Highlands & Islands

Muddy marvellous: The Snowman Rally

  • 12 February 2018
Snowman Rally Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The rally was held on forest tracks near Inverness

Motorsport's Snowman Rally was held on Saturday in the Highlands.

Competitors gathered in Inverness before heading off for race stages held on forest tracks close to the city.

This year's event was won by Andrew Gallagher and Jane Nicol.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the weekend's action.

Snowman Rally Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption A large crowd at stage two at Millbuie
Snowman Rally Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption There were some challenging conditions on the course
Snowman Rally Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Saturday's event had some sunshine as well as mud
Snowman Rally Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption A competitor gets a helping hand out of a sticky situation
Snowman Rally winners Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Andrew Gallagher and Jane Nicol celebrate their win

Pictures copyright of Paul Campbell.

