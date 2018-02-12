Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alan and Neil Gibson did not return after setting out on Thursday

A search to find a missing hillwalker in Wester Ross has restarted.

Neil Gibson, 63, failed to return after setting out to climb a group of Munros north of Strathcarron with his brother last Thursday.

The body of 56-year-old Alan was found on Saturday evening.

Weather conditions have been challenging with blizzards and a significant avalanche risk for rescue teams who are searching a large area covering three mountains.

The brothers and their dog - a black Pointer named Archie, had set out for Achnashellach on Thursday morning.

Image copyright Scott Sharman Image caption Weather conditions in the area were described as "tricky"

One of the brothers was thought to have travelled to the Wester Ross area from County Durham, while the other came from Nairn.

Mountain rescue teams have been searching on the ground, while both the Inverness and Stornoway Coastguard helicopters have been flying over a huge area.

In a tweet on Saturday, Inverness police said: "We can sadly confirm that mountain rescue teams have recovered the body of Alan Gibson, one of two missing brothers and who failed to return from a hillwalk in the Achnashellach area on Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

"Searches are ongoing."