Image copyright Facebook Image caption Liam Colgan was last seen in a bar in the Reeperbahn area of Hamburg

A friend of a Scottish man who went missing during a stag do in Hamburg has said his family and friends are growing "more and more concerned".

Liam Colgan, 29, from Inverness, has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday when he was out celebrating, ahead of his brother Eamonn's wedding.

Alan Pearson, who was on the trip, told BBC Scotland his disappearance was "completely out of character".

The Foreign Office has confirmed it is assisting the family.

Mr Colgan is the best man and planned the trip to Germany.

He was last seen at about 01:30 on Saturday in the Reeperbahn area of the city, in the Hamborger Veermaster bar.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme, his friend, Mr Pearson said there was 18 of them in total on the stag do and that they had been to a few bars and a brewery on the Friday evening - all arranged by Mr Colgan.

'Knew something was amiss'

He said: "It was towards the end of the night that Liam became separated from the group, but nobody realised at the time, given the nature of the event. It was hard to keep tabs on everyone.

"Having retraced our steps and spoken to bar staff in the last bar he was seen in, we understand that he left a few minutes before the rest of the group."

Mr Pearson added: "He has not done anything like this before. It is completely out of character.

"When he didn't turn up for activities he had planned on Saturday afternoon, we knew something was amiss."

Mr Colgan's brother, father and other family members have stayed in Germany to continue the search.

Back at home, friends and family have been using social media in their efforts to trace him.

A post on a specially set-up "Help find Liam Colgan" Facebook page said: "Liam, is the best man for his brother Eamonn Colgan and is responsible for organising the Stag Do to Hamburg, Germany.

"Eamonn is due to marry his fiancé Susan in 3 weeks time back in Scotland so we are launching an urgent appeal to find Liam."

At the time of the last sighting the Mr Colgan was wearing a brown leather jacket and a grey hoodie. He is 6ft tall with red hair.

A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the German police after a British man was reported missing in Hamburg, Germany.

"We are providing advice and assistance to his family"