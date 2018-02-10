Image caption Brora Rangers supporters celebrated beating East Fife last month

Highland League side Brora Rangers' historic achievement of getting to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup is to be permanently marked in East Ayrshire.

The Highlanders are making the lengthy journey to face Premiership opponents Kilmarnock at Rugby Park later.

Streets in a new housing development in the town are to be named Brora Road and Brora Crescent to mark the occasion.

Developers Taylor Wimpey said they were delighted when East Ayrshire Council came up with the idea.

Image copyright Google Image caption Brora is more than 56 miles north of Inverness in east Sutherland

Brora Rangers beat East Fife last month to take their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Once they take on Kilmarnock, they will have clocked up 2,000 miles of travelling for cup fixtures.

Confirming the street names plan, Graeme Oswald, from Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, said: "We've been building new homes in Kilmarnock for many years now and Kilmarnock FC sits at the heart of the local community.

"Regardless of the final score, Brora Rangers and their supporters will always remember their Scottish Cup fifth round match in Kilmarnock, and we're delighted that East Ayrshire Council has chosen to acknowledge their visit by including Brora within two street names in our development."