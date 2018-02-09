Image caption The disruption caused after cracks were found in walls follows issues at the hospital caused by dust

No planned operations will take place next week at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, NHS Highland has said.

The disruption to the surgery began earlier this week after "superficial cracks" were found on some walls of the hospital's main theatre.

NHS Highland said structural engineers have confirmed there were no structural issues, but had raised concerns about the cracks.

The health board said contingency plans were in place for emergency operations.

The situation has come just days after the end of disruption to surgeries caused by dust contaminating the floors of theatres.

Work is currently ongoing to upgrade the theatre complex within the hospital in Inverness.