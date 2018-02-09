Two hillwalkers missing overnight in Torridon
- 9 February 2018
Rescue teams are searching for two hillwalkers after they failed to return from a trip in Torridon on Thursday.
The alarm was raised by a concerned family member at 01:50 on Friday.
Inverness Coastguard helicopter carried out a search before its crews duties were taken over by Stornoway Coastguard helicopter.
Mountain rescue teams from Kintail, Torridon and the RAF and search dogs have also been looking for men, who are aged in their 50s and 60s.