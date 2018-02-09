Councillors are to be asked to agree to a set of plans to help Highland Council close a £15m budget gap.

Among the ruling administration's proposals is a 40% cut in funding to Inverness' Eden Court Theatre.

Some public toilets could be closed, with charges being introduced to the most used public conveniences and prices increased at car parks.

The proposals will be considered at a full meeting of the council on 15 February.

Earlier this week, Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar agreed a 3% increase in council tax, and also a programme of service redesign from 2018 to 2021 to help the authority achieve savings.