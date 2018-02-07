Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The skiers had set off from the CairnGorm ski centre

Two skiers who were missing overnight in the Cairngorms have been found safe and well by rescue teams.

The pair, who were ski touring, failed to return from a trip above the CairnGorm ski centre on Tuesday.

They dug a snow hole to shelter overnight and were found just south Ben Macdui when the search resumed on Wednesday morning.

The skiers were airlifted off the mountain by the Inverness coastguard helicopter.

Cairngorm, Braemar and RAF Lossiemouth mountain rescue teams were involved in the search operation.