Fisherman dies after falling overboard near Durness

  • 6 February 2018
Scrabster harbour Image copyright Gestumblindi
Image caption The boat returned to Scrabster harbour

A fisherman has died after falling from his vessel off the north coast of Scotland.

The man was helped back on board by other crew members but could not be revived.

The incident happened near the village of Durness on Monday evening.

The fishing boat has returned to Scrabster harbour where police are investigating the man's death.

