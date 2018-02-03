A 35-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance involving three men in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

Police said the incident happened at about 02:00.

Two men, aged 34 and 24, were injured and taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Detectives have urged anyone with information or who saw anything unusual in the Huntly Street and Gilbert Street areas in the early hours of Saturday to contact them.