Suspected gas leak shuts road in Beauly

  • 1 February 2018

The main road in Beauly in the Highlands has been closed due a suspected gas leak.

Station Road, which forms part of the A862, is closed between the village's railway station and Garden Place.

Police said the road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

