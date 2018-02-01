Scottish climber, hillwalker, author and broadcaster Cameron McNeish has won The Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

Now in its 11th year, the accolade celebrates achievements in the outdoors and "the spirit of adventure".

McNeish, who lives in the Cairngorms with his wife Gina, has fronted TV programmes about climbing and walking routes and written numerous books.

He said he was "delighted" to be named the award's winner.

It will be presented at the Fort William Mountain Festival later this month.

A festival spokesman said: "Cameron McNeish embodies the passion and the excitement that exploring the wild Scottish landscape entails, and the great desire to share this sense of adventurous wonder with others.

"Although Cameron has travelled extensively throughout the world and has led numerous treks to Nepal, India, Morocco, Turkey, Russia and Jordan.

"It is for his passion and enthusiasm for the mountains and wild land areas of Scotland that he is best known."