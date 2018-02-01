Image caption Land in the Highlands and Lowlands were cleared of communities in the past

New powers are being sought to reverse the impact of the clearances in Scotland.

The agricultural revolution saw people cleared from land in the Lowlands, Highlands, islands and Aberdeenshire in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Large areas were turned over to sheep farming or deer stalking.

Community Land Scotland wants to see the land repopulated and for nearby remaining communities to be given greater powers to be able to do that.

The suggested powers include compulsory purchase of areas that have been designated for resettlement.

Community Land Scotland, which represents community landowners, also wants Scotland's "no-longer existing communities" to be mapped, in a similar way as areas of "wild land" are mapped to protect them from development.

The organisation has sought to have the Planning Bill currently before the Scottish Parliament to be amended to give government ministers and communities the new powers.

'Living landscape'

A Community Land Scotland spokesman said: "A lot of time has been spent mapping so-called wild land and some now needs spent mapping Scotland's lost heritage as part of thinking about our future development.

"It is all about finding more balance in the arguments about landscape and the opportunity to have a more living landscape in which people are an integral part."

In some cases during the clearances, people who had lived on the land for generations left voluntarily, while others were forcibly evicted and their homes burned and demolished.

Many of those cleared emigrated to North America, where their hardships continued.

Once in Canada, dozens of people cleared from land in Sutherland in the 1800s had to walk 100 miles (161kms) to a colony in wintry conditions in handmade snowshoes.

They were eventually settled in the Red River colony.

Recent years have seen some repopulation of cleared land.

Last year, a community group secured all of the funding it needed to buy 3,000 acres of crofting townships near Helmsdale in Sutherland.

Some of those involved in the buy-out are descendants of people who were cleared from the area.