Image copyright David Gillanders Image caption Roddy Woomble is to perform at this summer's HebCelt

Scottish singer-songwriters Eddi Reader and Roddy Woomble and bands Niteworks, Dante and TRIP have been confirmed for this year's Hebridean Celtic Festival.

Country singer Martha L Healy has also been added to the line up for the festival in Stornoway on Lewis.

Last year, Deacon Blue were announced as one of headline acts for HebCelt, which will take place from 18-21 July.

The Scottish band's appearance will form part of a tour celebrating their 30 year-long career.

Image copyright HebCelt Image caption Eddi Reader has also been announced as one of the artists for the festival in Stornoway