Image copyright GFG Alliance Image caption An illustration showing the smelter, right, and the planned new wheels factory

Highland councillors are to be asked to approve plans for an alloy car wheels factory near Fort William.

GFG Alliance has proposed the factory as part of an expansion of its Lochaber Smelter and, if given the go-ahead, could start producing in 2020.

Highland Council planning officers have recommended that the local authority's south planning applications committee grants permission.

The committee is due to meet later on Tuesday.

Image caption The factory is planned as part of an expansion of the Lochaber Smelter

Among the council officers' suggested planning conditions is that archaeologists monitor the construction of the factory.

The plant has been proposed for land where the two battles of Inverlochy were fought in 1431 and 1645.

GFG Alliance has said it was aware of the historic importance of the site.