Services resume after landslip shut West Highland Line
The West Highland Line has been reopened where tonnes of mud and stone covered the track in a landslip a week ago.
A train was derailed in the incident at Loch Eilt between Arisaig and Glenfinnan. No-one was injured.
Engineers cleared the landslip from around the trapped train, re-railed it using specialist machinery, and removed it from the incident site.
ScotRail Alliance said services had resumed on the line.
Services had been disrupted between Fort William and Mallaig.