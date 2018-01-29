Image copyright NetworkRail Scotland Image caption Engineers freed a train caught in the landslip and cleared tonnes of material from the track

The West Highland Line has been reopened where tonnes of mud and stone covered the track in a landslip a week ago.

A train was derailed in the incident at Loch Eilt between Arisaig and Glenfinnan. No-one was injured.

Engineers cleared the landslip from around the trapped train, re-railed it using specialist machinery, and removed it from the incident site.

ScotRail Alliance said services had resumed on the line.

Services had been disrupted between Fort William and Mallaig.