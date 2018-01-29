Paloma Faith and Charlatans to play Belladrum festival
- 29 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Singer Paloma Faith and 1990s indie band The Charlatans are to play at this year's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.
Other acts announced include Amy Macdonald and Frightened Rabbit.
This summer's Bella is taking place from 2-4 August.
The festival is held on the Belladrum Estate near Beauly.