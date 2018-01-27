Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was discovered on Rosehaugh Road in the South Kessock

A man has been found injured in the early hours in a street in Inverness.

The 22-year old was discovered in the South Kessock area of the city at 03:00 on Saturday.

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he is being treated for a head injury.

Police said it was not known how the man sustained his injuries and they are asking anyone who was in Rosehaugh Road or the surrounding area at the time to get in touch.

The injured man is described as being about 5ft 10in tall and of slim build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a grey top with darker sleeves, dark jeans and black trainers.