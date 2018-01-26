Glenfinnan landslip train expected to be moved
A train caught up in a landslip on the West Highland Line is expected to be moved later.
Five passengers were on board when the train came off the track early on Monday morning. No-one was injured.
The line is blocked by tonnes of stone and mud at Loch Eilt between Arisaig and Glenfinnan.
NetworkRail Scotland said the train had now been re-railed and would be removed from scene. Progress was said to remain "good in challenging conditions".
