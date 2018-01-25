Highlands & Islands

Callout to 'fallen climber' in Northern Cairngorms

  • 25 January 2018
Inverness-based Coastguard helicopter Image copyright David Buchanan
Image caption A coastguard helicopter is assisting Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

Rescuers are responding to a report of a climber falling in the Northern Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said the incident had been reported in Coire an Lochain in the Northern Corries.

Inverness Coastguard helicopter is assisting the mountain rescue team.

