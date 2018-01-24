Image copyright Eilidh MacLeod Family Image caption Eilidh MacLeod was among 22 people killed in May's terrorist attack in Manchester

A plane has been named Spirit of Eilidh in honour of teenager Eilidh MacLeod who died in last year's Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

Scottish airline Loganair flies the aircraft on a service linking Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown with Glasgow.

The Twin Otter is capable of landing on a beach at Barra, the island in the Western Isles Eilidh was from.

The 14-year-old had gone to Manchester for an Ariana Grande concert.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15 and also from Barra, was badly injured in the terrorist attack which killed 22 people on 22 May.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: "We are honoured that Eilidh's parents have consented to allow us to name our Twin Otter after their daughter.

"We at Loganair hope that it may play a small part in ensuring that her spirit and presence endure long into the future.

"Every passenger on the aircraft will see the Spirit of Eilidh title as they board."