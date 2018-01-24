Image copyright Calmac

Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has said its plans to reduce its plastic waste are at an "advanced stage".

The Clyde and Hebrides ferries network operator hopes to announce measures on cutting down on items, such as plastic straws, "imminently".

NorthLink has already said it was replacing plastic straws with paper ones on all its sailings in an effort to tackle plastic pollution.

It is also looking at alternatives for plastic bags and cold drinks cups.

Sachets of sauce will also be replaced with pump action containers.

Calmac operates ferries on routes to and from Scotland's west mainland coast and the Inner and Outer Hebrides.