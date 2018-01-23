Highlands & Islands

Nigg Energy Park expansion plans approved

  • 23 January 2018

Highland councillors have approved Global Energy's plans to expand its Nigg Energy Park.

The engineering company said its proposal could create about 300 jobs initially at the site on the Cromarty Firth.

The extension would include new facilities for building and painting components for marine renewable power schemes.

These include offshore wind turbines and tidal energy machines.

More on this story