Former Inverness College to be demolished
- 23 January 2018
A contractor is to be sought to demolish the former Inverness College UHI building.
The building in Longman Road has been empty since the college moved to a new site at the Inverness Campus in 2015.
Part of the site has been sold for the construction of the new Inverness Justice Centre.
Inverness College UHI said following demolition the land would be put up for sale as a vacant site.