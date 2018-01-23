Team hope to make new search for man missing on Ben Nevis
- 23 January 2018
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team hope to resume a search for a walker who has been missing on Ben Nevis since Sunday.
Two other members of the man's party were rescued on Sunday evening by Lochaber MRT close to the summit.
Bad weather and a high risk of avalanche have hampered efforts to find the missing man.
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service has rated the avalanche hazard in Lochaber, which includes Ben Nevis, as "high".