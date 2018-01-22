Cyclist seriously injured in collision near Ardersier
- 22 January 2018
A 23-year-old cyclist has been receiving treatment for serious injuries following a collision involving a car.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident which happened at 14:50 on Saturday on the B9039 between Ardersier and the junction for Inverness Airport.
The woman has serious but non-life threatening injuries, said police.
The driver of the silver Toyota Yaris involved in the collision was uninjured.