Hillwalker missing on Ben Nevis

Conditions in the area have been described as "very challenging"

A hillwalker is missing in "challenging conditions" on Ben Nevis.

Two other members of his party were rescued on Sunday evening by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team close to the summit of the mountain.

Deteriorating weather and the risk of avalanche prevented the team from making further searches for the missing third member of the party.

Police Scotland said it was hoped to resume a search on Monday depending on weather conditions.

Insp Isla Campbell said: "We would urge any climbers or walkers who were on Ben Nevis on Sunday to report anything they believe may be of assistance to us as soon as possible.

"The conditions on Ben Nevis are currently very challenging and I would urge any walkers or climbers planning a trip to the area to take this into account."