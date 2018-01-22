Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Most of the cycling event is held in darkness

A record entry of 1,001 cyclists took part in the 13th annual Strathpuffer cycle challenge near Strathpeffer.

The event was held on snow-covered forest tracks near the Highland village over a period of 17 hours at the weekend.

Image copyright Paul Campbell

The majority of the mountain bike endurance event is held in darkness.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The event was held on snow this year following heavy falls last week and at the weekend

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The race had a record entry of 1,001 riders

