In pictures: The 13th annual Strathpuffer
- 22 January 2018
A record entry of 1,001 cyclists took part in the 13th annual Strathpuffer cycle challenge near Strathpeffer.
The event was held on snow-covered forest tracks near the Highland village over a period of 17 hours at the weekend.
The majority of the mountain bike endurance event is held in darkness.
Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action.
All images are copyrighted.