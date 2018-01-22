Passengers escape injury as train derails

Image copyright NetworkRail Scotland Image caption Rail workers have been working to keep lines open in challenging weather conditions

A train has been derailed after a landslip on the West Highland Line.

Five passengers are thought to have been on board when the train came off the track early on Monday. No one was injured.

The line is blocked between Arisaig and Glenfinnan. The incident follows a challenging spell for railway crews, who were kept busy clear away snow.

ScotRail has said services between Fort William and Mallaig will not run for the rest of the day.

In a message to passengers, ScotRail said: "There has been a landslip between Glenfinnan and Lochailort which has resulted in one of our trains being trapped in this area.

"We have staff on site and we'll keep you up to date with their progress, however, we expect services in this area to be cancelled until the end of service.

"We have a replacement bus service, operated by Shiel Buses, in place between Fort William and Mallaig replacing train services for the rest of the day."