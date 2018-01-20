Image copyright Getty Images

A dossier of 124 firms setting "unfair" delivery charges for Scotland has been submitted to an advertising watchdog.

SNP MSP Richard Lochhead compiled the list based on 401 complaints from members of the public.

Some companies promised free delivery but later charged an additional fee while others had not classed Scotland as part of mainland UK.

Mr Lochead has asked the Advertising Standards Authority and Trading Standards Scotland to investigate.

He said 85 companies advertised either free delivery or free mainland UK delivery but charged an additional fee at a later stage of the order process.

Another 11 companies told customers their mainland UK delivery promise did not include parts of mainland Scotland where they lived.

Other customers were told their Scottish address was classified as offshore while some had orders cancelled when the address was given.

Image copyright Richard Lochhead Image caption Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has been leading a campaign for fairer delivery charges

Mr Lochhead said: "It is ridiculous and completely unfair that consumers in large parts of Scotland face higher delivery fees - sometimes even having their order refused or told that their mainland address is offshore.

"In some cases these delivery fees can be eye-watering and really hit rural families in the pocket.

"What really angers consumers is when companies advertise free delivery across the whole UK, but then say this doesn't apply if you live in the Highlands.

"That would appear to be a clear case of false advertising and I hope that the Advertising Standards Authority take action."