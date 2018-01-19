Three cars and lorry in crash on A96 near Nairn
- 19 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The emergency services have been dealing with a four-vehicle crash on the A96 near Nairn.
The accident involving three cars and a lorry happened at about 12:24 between Auldearn and Brodie.
There are no details at this stage on casualties.
Police Scotland said the road was closed at the scene would be closed for some time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.