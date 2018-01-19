Image copyright Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Limited (BOWL) Image caption Arnish has been involved in manufacturing parts for the £2.6bn Beatrice Offshore Windfarm project

Talks have been held on how new orders can be secured for a fabrication yard at Arnish, near Stornoway on Lewis.

Fife-based BiFab laid off 25 workers at the site last week and trade unions fear more jobs losses once an offshore wind farm contract ends in March.

Union officials met with representatives from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) on Thursday.

GMB official Alan Ritchie said it was hoped government help could lead to more work being won for the yard.

He said the assistance was needed from both the UK and Scottish governments.

Potential new work

The Scottish government helped BiFab in November last year when it offered to lend the engineering firm up to £15m.

The offer helped to unlock a financial package from BiFab's business partners which lifted the threat of administration.

The firm employs 1,400 people across its at yards at Burntisland in Fife and Arnish.

Most of the work done at the sites is related to offshore renewable energy schemes, including building components for the £2.6bn Beatrice Offshore Windfarm in the Moray Firth.

Following Thursday's meeting with development agency HIE, Mr Ritchie said unions representing workers at Arnish would be seeking a meeting with Economy Secretary Keith Brown.

He added there was potentially new work that could be done at the yard and the Scottish and UK governments could help "get that work brought forward".