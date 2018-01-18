Highlands & Islands

Woman assaulted by male van driver in Thurso

  • 18 January 2018

Police have appealed for witnesses to an assault on a female driver by the male driver of a van in Thurso.

The woman was uninjured but shaken by the incident which happened at about 17:30 on Wednesday near the town's swimming pool.

The man was driving a white Ford Transit van.

Police said the car and the van were stopped on Millbank Road when the assault happened.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites