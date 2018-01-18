Image copyright Mcleod Family Image caption Kevin Mcleod's body was found in Wick harbour in 1997

Police have been contacted by a man offering to provide possible new information about the death of a man 20 years ago.

The body of 24-year-old Kevin Mcleod was found in Wick harbour in February 1997.

His family believe that injuries on his body showed that he was murdered.

Police Scotland, which has said there were serious failings by Northern Constabulary in its investigation, has made arrangements to meet the man.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bell, of the Specialist Crime Division, said: "Police Scotland can confirm that it has been contacted by a man wishing to provide us with information about the death of Kevin Mcleod, and that officers are due to meet with him and note his statement.

"We reiterate our appeal for anyone who has any information about this case to call Police Scotland on 101."

Last month, Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said there had been "serious failings" on the part of Northern Constabulary, and officers had missed "the opportunity to gather vital evidence".

DCC Livingston also made a personal apology to Mr Mcleod's parents over the way the case was previously handled.