Urgent care provision in Skye, Lochalsh and parts of Wester Ross is to be the subject of an independent review.

NHS Highland has asked a team led by Sir Lewis Ritchie to look at whether the service is designed and staffed in a way that meets patients needs.

A report and its recommendations is expected by the end of April.

NHS Highland said the review would not include the health board's wider redesign of health and social care in the same areas.

This project has been criticised by residents in the north of Skye, who see the redesign as a downgrading of local hospital services.

A number of protests have been held, including one in October last year.

NHS Highland said Sir Lewis' review would not include the wider redesign because the work involved already has Scottish government ministerial approval.