A cash machine company has said it is committed to fixing a machine in the Western Isles at the centre of repeated complaints about it being out of order.

The machine is one of two on Harris and the only one available 24 hours a day, as the other is limited to the opening hours of the shop it is in.

Tarbert's machine is frequently out of order, including 10 days in December and eight in January, say customers.

Operator Cardtronics said it "fast-tracked" the latest repairs.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The team at Cardtronics has been in close, constant contact with a number of local community representatives over the last few weeks.

"We have fast-tracked the repair of this machine in order to restore it to full working order.

"We know how important it is for the local community on the Isle of Harris to have convenient access to cash and commit to keeping a close eye on this machine to ensure it continues to provide this vital service."

The island's other cash machine is in a shop in Leverburgh.

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil said the Tarbert machine provided an important service to islanders and tourists. He said Harris needed an "improved and more consistent level of service".