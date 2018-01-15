Two injured in crash on A9 south of Dalwhinnie
- 15 January 2018
The emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on A9 south of Dalwhinnie.
Two people have been injured, one of them seriously.
Police Scotland said the road at the scene of the collision, between Dalnspidal and Dalwhinnie, was blocked in both directions.
It added that the road was likely to remain closed for several hours to allow for an investigation of the crash.