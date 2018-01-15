Image copyright Gus Jones

The public is being asked to help record sightings of a rare UK insect as it basks in winter sunlight on trees and fence posts.

The Northern February red stonefly was first found at the River Clyde in 1838.

Buglife Scotland, which is surveying for the fly, said it was now mainly found in north and north east Scotland, including the Cairngorms.

Outside Scotland, it has only been found in two other rivers, the Usk in Wales and the Wye near Hereford.

Buglife Scotland has asked for photographs of the fly to be emailed to scotland@buglife.org.uk or tweeted to @buglifescotland.

The adult flies can be seen on sunny days near rivers between February and April.

Craig Macadam, Buglife's conservation director, said "The Northern February red is a really special species. We're really lucky to have this species in our rivers.

"Now is the perfect time to spot them, particularly on fence posts alongside rivers. Look out for them as they bask in the winter sunshine."

The last national survey for the species was in 2010.