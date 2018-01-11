A climber has been airlifted to hospital after falling in the Northern Cairngorms.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter were deployed at about midday.

The climber was understood to have got into difficulty on Coire an t-Sneachda in the Northern Corries.

The coastguard helicopter airlifted the climber to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Coire an t-Sneachda is one of Scotland's busiest areas for winter climbing.