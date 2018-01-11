Image copyright Google Image caption The emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 10:20

A man has been rescued from the sea after a car went into the water at Wick Harbour.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 10:20.

Police Scotland said the man was taken to Caithness General in Wick where his condition was described as "serious".

Police, coastguard and RNLI volunteers were among the organisations that responded to the incident.