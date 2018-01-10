Image caption NHS Highland says the review at Raigmore is at the "very beginning" of the process

The GMB union has criticised a review of security staffing levels at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

In a letter to security personnel, NHS Highland said there was often not enough activity to justify two officers being on duty on night shifts.

The GMB said it was "utter nonsense" the staff did not have enough work, adding that they helped health workers deal with violent incidents.

In a statement, NHS Highland said the review was at an early stage.

The GMB said its members had not been consulted by the health board. The union has proposed holding a ballot on potential industrial action on the matter.

NHS Highland said it was at the "very beginning" of reviewing security arrangements at Raigmore Hospital and consultation with staff was scheduled to begin later this month.

A spokeswoman said: "As part of NHS Highland's organisational change policy we have taken advice from human resources and the lead partnership representative for Raigmore, who represents all unions, as well as agreement from Raigmore Hospital's senior management team before we begin.

"The first consultation meeting has yet to take place and nothing has been agreed."