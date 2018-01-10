Owner of dog sought after sheep killed on Skye
- 10 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two sheep have been killed in a sheep-worrying incident on Skye, police have said.
Police Scotland is trying to trace the owner of a large black and tan dog.
The incident happened on the afternoon of Friday 5 January in Glenbrittle.
Police said they also wanted to speak to the driver of a green Land Rover which was seen at the time.