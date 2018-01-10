Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption The production, Highland Fling, will go on tour later this year using chartered flights

Scottish Ballet is to stage its first major tour of the Highlands and Islands.

Highland Fling is to be performed at venues in Lerwick, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Oban.

Described as a "romantic wee ballet", the production is a reworking of classic ballet La Sylphide.

Highland Fling follows the antics of recently married James, and his encounters with a gothic fairy in Glasgow's streets and nightclubs.

It was originally produced in 1994 by Olivier Award-winner Matthew Bourne and will also be performed in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The show will open in Glasgow in April before transferring to Edinburgh.

Chartered Loganair flights will be used to take the production on the rest of its tour.