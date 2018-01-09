Image copyright Lahira Image caption Lahira is to perform at Celtic Connections

A new musical collaboration between a Gaelic singer and a beatboxer will perform at Celtic Connections in Glasgow.

Skye singer Anne Martin and East London-born Jason Singh started their collaboration, Ceumannan, last year.

Three other musicians - Sharat Chandra Srivastava and Gyan Singh and Joe Harrison-Greaves - have joined the project, now called Lahira.

The new group will perform at Celtic Connections later this month.

Singh and Martin were first introduced by Skye arts organisation Atlas Arts in 2013 when Singh was invited to take part in a project called Spincycle - Skye.

Image copyright Atlas Arts/Jason Singh Image caption Anne Martin and Jason Singh began working on the project Ceumannan last year

Singh's other work in Scotland has included giving performances during screenings of a silent film made 87 years ago about Scottish herring fishermen.

Drifters was made in 1929 by acclaimed Scottish documentary-maker John Grierson. It shows fishermen harvesting shoals of herring off Scotland's east coast.

Singh provided vocal sound effects during screenings of the film in Lerwick, Helmsdale and Anstruther.