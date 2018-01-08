Image copyright West Highland Fisheries Trust

A letter left in a postbox close to the address it was sent to has arrived a month later via Wales and Asia.

The bill for the hire of a community hall in Scourie in the Highlands shows a postmark for Wales and a stamp reading: "Missent to Thailand".

The recipient, Shona Marshall of the West Sutherland Fisheries Trust, said the letter had only needed to travel 300m (984ft).

She said the "wee envelope" appeared to have "travelled a bit".

She added: "The bill was dated 30.11.17 and arrived today.

"I have had other things going astray - one letter from Lochinver came via Kent - but nothing of this scale."